India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 live updates

After declaring with a massive 521-run lead India take on England on Day 4 of the do-or-die third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

After declaring with a massive 521-run lead India take on England on Day 4 of the do-or-die third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday. 

Here are the live match updates: 

# India continue to probe the English batsmen at the latter's own hunting ground. Ishant Sharma got India off to a great start by scalping both the England openers early in the session. 

# England 32/2 after 13 overs and need 489 runs to win. Click here for the detailed scorecard. 

# Ollie Pope is in at number four. 

# Wicke!! Ishant Sharma strikes again. He creates another difficult angle and Alastair Cook, who pushes a shot, edges a catch to KL Rahul at 2nd slip. 

# Joe Root is in at number three. 

# England 27/1. 

# Wicket!!! Ishant Sharma creates a deadly angle and forces Keaton Jennings to edge a comfortable catch to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. 

India outclassed England on all fours in the first three days of the match. Virat Kohli and co are in a comfortable position to register their first win in the five-Test series. England openers survived nervy nine overs in the last session on Day 3. 

Earlier, India out-batted hosts England and declared at 352/7 with a whopping lead of over 500 runs. Virat Kohli, who missed out on a century in the first innings, smashed his 23rd Test century in the second innings and shared a stunning 113-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (72). 

Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. 

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. 

