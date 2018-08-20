India vs England 3rd Test: England 23/0 in pursuit of 521 at stumps on Day 3

Nottingham: England were 23 for no loss in their second innings while chasing a mammoth 521 runs for victory in the third cricket Test against India, here on Monday.

Courtesy skipper Virat Kohli's 103, his second ton of the series, India declared their second innings at 352 for seven, leaving the hosts an improbable victory target of 521 runs to chase with two full days play remaining in the match.

At stumps, Keaton Jennings was batting on 13, while Alastair Cook was unbeaten on 9.

England still trail India 498 runs.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings 329 and 352 for seven decl in 110 overs (Virat Kohli 103; Cheteshwar Pujara 72; Adil Rashid 3/101).

England 1st innings: 161 and 23 for no loss in nine overs (Keaton Jennings 13 not out; Alastair Cook 9 not out).