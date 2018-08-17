हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England 3rd Test

India vs England 3rd Test: Hosts announce playing XI, Ben Stokes replaces Sam Curran

The England team on Friday announced their playing XI for the third Test against India at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting on August 18. 

India vs England 3rd Test: Hosts announce playing XI, Ben Stokes replaces Sam Curran
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

The England team on Friday announced their playing XI for the third Test against India at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting on August 18. 

In England’s only change, Ben Stokes, who had missed the second Test, starts ahead of 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Sam Curran for the third Test. Left-hander Curran, who was Man of the match in the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, will have to sit out after a tough selection call by England skipper and management.

Stokes, who took crucial wickets in second innings in England nervy win in the first Test, had missed the second Test because of a trail in Bristol. The all-rounder was, however, cleared of affray at the Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday. 

He had been accused of knocking out two persons in a brawl outside a club in Bristol, southwest England, hours after he had played in a One-Day International against West Indies in September last year. 

Chris Woakes, who had replaced Stokes in the second Test, made most of the opportunity and scored his maiden Test century, unbeaten 137, along with match figures of 4/43. His 189-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow (93) anchored England to a match-winning total (396/7 d). The hosts went on to beat India by an innings and 159 runs. 

England lead India 2-0 in the five-match series.  

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope,  Jonny Bairstow (WK),  Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. 

