हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England 3rd Test live updates

After outclassing England on all departments Day 2, India look to extend their lead on Day 3 of the third Test against at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

India vs England 3rd Test live updates
Twitter photo/@ICC

After outclassing England on all departments Day 2, India look to extend their lead on Day 3 of the third Test against at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

Here are the updates from Day 2:

* Pujara crosses his 8th half century. The Indian batsmen, by now, are enjoying a 'feel-at-home'. India lead at 353.

* India lead by 314 runs. Unlike the last two matches, India have strong chances to become the show stopper. Anything above 400 or 450 will make India the match drivers. Jos Buttler replacing Jonny Bairstow as the keeper. Click here to check the detailed scorecard.

Skipper Virat Kohli has settled well and would look to continue his form from the first innings when he fell 3 short of his second Test century in England. Cheteswar Pujara, on the other hand, has spent some time in the middle now and has batted much better than his previous outings. He has adjusted his approach and is playing really late. For England, who are on the back foot, the first two sessions are crucial. They desperately need wickets and would look to wrap the visitors early in the day. Testing times for England this. 

For the first time in the series, India outperformed hosts England in both batting and the bowling department. After posting a healthy first innings score of 329, India bowled brilliantly to restrict England to 161. Hardik Pandya, who is in the form of his life, was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 2. He made most of the seaming conditions and wrecked the English batsmen with impressive pace and swing.

Earlier, Indian skipper and vice-captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batted brilliantly and stitched a stunning 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Both Kohli (97) and Rahane (81)  kept scoring at a decent run-rate to anchor India to a competitive total (329) in the 1st Innings. 

England lead the five-Test series 2-0

Playing XI: 

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Tags:
India vs EnglandIndia EngIndia Eng testIndia tour to England

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close