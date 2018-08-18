हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England 3rd Test - Priority is to win games: Skipper Virat Kohli on chop-and-change selection policy

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday took a dig at critics questioning his chop-and-change selection policy. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday took a dig at critics questioning his chop-and-change selection policy. 

“We need to focus on this Test and not think about whether someone's career is on the line. It's quite bizarre thought to have," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the do-or-die third Test against England on Saturday. 

The skipper, who has changed his playing XI 37 times in as many Tests as captain, said his players did not feel threatened that the team’s priority was to win matches.

 "I don't think anyone is thinking like that. These are just things that are created on the outside and people like to make a lot of nothing. For us, the priority is to win games of cricket. We are not thinking whether someone's career is on the line or what's going to happen to their future," Kohli said.
 
"We need to focus on this Test and not think about whether someone's career is on the line. It's quite bizarre thought to have," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Kohli stated that he had asked the team to focus only on the team’s requirements. "You know when your back is against the wall is the time for you not to think anything else. From another point of view, it's a good situation to be in because you have no room for thinking about anything else apart from what the team requires at that particular moment from you throughout the Test.” 

Virat Kohli, who appeared to be struggling with a lower-back issue during the second Test at Lord’s, stated that he was fit for the upcoming Test match. 

"I am feeling absolutely fine. It's been an issue that's coming on and off again. I first got it in 2011 and it happens with the workload. Back is such a thing you don't know when it's going to go off. "All you can do is strengthen the muscles around it."

The skipper also confirmed fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness for the match. Bumrah was ruled out of the first two Tests after he underwent a thumb surgery in July. "Very excited with Jasprit getting fit again. He's an attacking bowler who bowls good lines and lengths. He's very consistent in hitting the areas that are required at the Test level. He showed that in South Africa already and he's one guy who's really aggressive in mind. "He wants to take the situation front on and basically make the batsmen feel uncomfortable. 

(With PTI inputs)

