India vs England 4th Test Day 1 live updates

A high-on-confidence Indian side takes on England in the do-or-die fourth Test at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday. England lead the five-Test series 2-1

Here are the live match updates from Day 1:

# Ben Stokes is in at number five.

# Jasprit Bumrah has his second wicket. Jonny Bairstow walks back after scoring 6. England 28/3.

# England is off to a slow start with an early loss of two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood when he struck Keaton Jennings on middle and leg at zero. It was a horrendous judgement of Jennings as he looked to leave the ball but it came back sharply and hit in front of the stumps. England lost its second wicket when Ishant Sharma LBW skipper Joe Root. Root thought to hit it towards the leg side but missed. He went for a review but lost it. With this, Ishant Sharma gets his 250 Test wicket. Bumrah strikes again and sends back Bairstow (6). Edge and that was an easy catch for wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. It appears like Bairstow's promotion to play a No 4 did not help England, who's at 28/3 after 13 overs.

# Jonny Bairstow is in at number four.

# Wicket!! England lose second wicket Joe Root (4). England took the review but the third umpire ruled Root LBW. The baller was Ishant Sharma. England 15/2. This was Ishant Sharma's 250 Test wicket.

# Skipper Joe Root is in at number three.

# Wicket!! Jasprit Bumrah stuns Jennings. Bumrah brings the ball back in to trap Jennings plumb on front. Jennings departs for a duck. India off to a great start. England 1/1

# Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings open the innings for England.

# Interestingly, Virat Kohli fields an unchanged XI for the first time, after 38 Tests, under his captaincy.

# England make two changes, Sam Curran comes in for Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali replaces Ollie Pope.

England have won the toss and opt to bat

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India will look to level the series after an emphatic win in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India produced a remarkable collective performance to outclass England in both the batting and bowling departments. Virat Kohli scored 200 runs in the match while Hardik Pandya (6/50) and Jasprit Bumrah’s (7/122) anchored India to a 203-run win.

England, on the other hand, are one win away from clinching the series. The hosts had dominated India in the first two Tests (31-run win at Edgbaston, innings and 159 runs at Lord’s).