India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live updates

After a remarkable opening day, India on Friday look to dominate England on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Here are the live updates from Day 2:

# Brief Score:

India trail by 227 runs

India 1st innings: 19/0 (Shikhar Dhawan* 3, KL Rahul 11)

England 1st innings: 246/10 (Sam Curran 78, Moeen Ali 40/ Jasprit Bumrah 3/46)

Indian seamers produced a stunning spell to restrict England to 246 runs in their first innings. The pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the first two Tests, to put India in a comfortable position at stumps on Day 1.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan (3) and KL Rahul (11) will look to bid their time in the middle in the first session on Day 2.



Jasprit Bumrah got India off to a great start after trapping Keaton Jennings plumb on the front for a duck. Ishant Sharma soon struck gold as he dismissed England captain Joe Root for 4 runs. Bumrah got the better of Jonny Bairstow (6) and Hardik Pandya sent opener Alastair Cook (17) back to the pavilion, reducing England to 36/4 after 17 overs.

Just when England looked like settling in, after a small 33-run partnership between Ben Stokes (23) and Jos Buttler (21), Mohammed outwitted Buttler and Stokes to have England reeling at 86/6.

A resilient Sam Curran, who was benched in the third Test, scored his second Test half-century to save England from humiliation on Day 1. Curran hit 78 off 136 balls and shared an 81-run partnership with comeback man Moeen Ali to lift England to 246 runs.