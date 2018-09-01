India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live updates

After a tremendous performance by India's Cheteshwar Pujara and England's Moeen Ali on Friday, India will now look ahead to get a low target from England for their second innings. England lead the five-Test series 2-1.

Here are the live updates from Day 3:

# Mohammed Shami replaces Bumrah. England move steadily with both Root and Jennings facing constant swingers from Ashwin, Bumrah and now Shami.

# India lose a review after Bumrah thinks that Root was out lbw. India now remains with just one review for the innings.

# Ashwin comes in place of Bumrah. Jennings keeping his pace steady while Root is cathing up. Jennings and Root will have to look for a strong partnership in order to set up a huge target for upcoming Indian innings.

# Joe Root is in at four.

# WICKET!! Another one! This time it is Moeen Ali. An early send-off by Ishant. England asked for a review but the original decision was retained. This is also the second catch for Rahul.

# England now lead by 1 run. England 28/1 after 12 overs.

# Moeen Ali comes in at three.

# WICKET!! Cook sent off by Bumrah and caught by KL Rahul. The ball slips into Rahul's hand and he grabs it in the second attempt. Heavy loss for England.

# Sharma consistently bowls to not let the English batsmen get runs off his deliveries. Single runs are what Cook and Jennings are settling for. Meanwhile, Bumrah comes back in place of Ashwin.

# Ishant Sharma comes to replace Jasprit Bumrah for the second over of the day. Sharma continually tries his tricky delivery, forcing a maiden over. Ashwin sticks with his inside edge and undercut deliveries.

# England 9/0 after 7 overs.

# Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings come in for batting while the Indian side continues with Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling.

We're back for day three of the fourth #ENGvIND Test! England resume on 6/0. Can the openers put together a strong partnership? FOLLOW LIVE https://t.co/VUru4XDwIU pic.twitter.com/jmywrDe1UF — ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2018

Brief score:

England trail by 21 runs

England 2nd innings: 6/0 (Alastair Cook 2*, Keaton Jennings 4*)

India 1st innings: 273/10 (Cheteshwar Pujara 132*, Virat Kohli 46)

England 1st innings: 246/10 (Sam Curran 78, Moeen Ali 40/ Jasprit Bumrah 3/46)

England is in their second innings and will be looking to lead with a huge margin while the Indian side gained confidence with Pujara's ton and will be looking ahead to seal their victory in order to survive in the five-Test series.

England's versatile performance on Friday took India by surprise and Moeen Ali's five wickets left a mark on Indian batting side. Batsmen like Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin had to depart early off after facing Ali's deliveries.

Ali didn`t allow Rishabh Pant (0), Hardik Pandya (4), R Ashwin (1) and Shami (0) to do any damage. Tailenders Ishant Sharma (14) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) gave momentum to the Indian innings through their pivotal partnerships with Pujara. England finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs.