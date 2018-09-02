India vs England 4th Test Day 4 live updates

India had an unusual third day where the English players somehow managed to stand firm and will be looking forward to setting a considerate target for India. India will be playing their second innings on the fourth day after England is done with their second innings. India will have to push hard against England in order to survive in the Test series.

Here are the live updates from Day 4:

# Virat Kohli is in at four.

# India 17/2 after 7 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# WICKET!! Major upset for India as their star performer from the previous innings, Pujara sent off early by Anderson. Second wicket for Anderson.

# Cheteshwar Pujara is in at three.

# India 4/1 after 3.1 overs. India needs 241 runs to win.

# Click here to check the detailed scorecard.

# WICKET!! Three overs down and England claim their first wicket by sending off KL Rahul. Broad grabs the first one! Disappointment for the visiting team. England must be looking forward to pacing this spirit up.

# India's innings comes up. India will be sending Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul on the crease to face England pacers. Anderson opens the attack for England.

# Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# Innings Break - India will have to chase 245 runs in order to secure their win.

# WICKET!! A final blow to England and Curran is sent off too. Curran gets run out and England sums it up at 271.

# England 260/9 after 92 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.

# James Anderson is in at eleven.

# WICKET!! The first bowl by Shami and Broad sent off. Amazing start for India! Shami on his hat-trick on the next ball.

# Mohammed Shami on his last delivery of the over. Stuart Broad and Sam Curran will resume the play.

Brief score:

England lead by 223 runs

England 2nd innings: 260/8 (Jos Buttler 69, Joe Root 48/ Mohammed Shami 3/53)

India 1st innings: 273/10 (Cheteshwar Pujara 132*, Virat Kohli 46)

England 1st innings: 246/10 (Sam Curran 78, Moeen Ali 40/ Jasprit Bumrah 3/46)

English players on Day 3 managed to survive against Indian pacers. Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami showed their skills and grabbed wickets to push England down.

India, however, could not manage to completely outplay England and the English players took India by surprise with their consistent performance in throughout the match. It was a team's effort from England's side which helped them survive against Indian pacers.

England were in trouble at 122 for 5 when Joe Root was run out for 48. The lead was not even 100 runs but it was Buttler, who took the attack back to the opposition camp as Ravichandran Ashwin (35-7-78-1) despite being economical was not half as effective as Moeen Ali.

India will now have to show clinical performance in order to win the match and survive in the series.