India vs England 5th Test Day 1: LIVE Updates, Live Cricket Score

Oval: The first day of the fifth and final Test between India and England will commence at Oval in a few minutes from now. Debuting from Team India is 24-year-old Hanuma Vihari, a right-handed batsman and an occasional right arm off break bowler.

With England already taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series, India aims to win this final Test, hoping to ens the series with a scoreline of 2-3.

This is also veteran English batsman Alastair Cook's farewell match.

Skipper Virat Kohli's India will be playing a Test match where team combination will again come under focus.

Team India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (W), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India is expected to play with their lower-middle order and bowling combinations. With Hardik Pandya failing to impress with the bat, the management could trial Hanuma Vihari in the middle, as he is also a handy spinner.