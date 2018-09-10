India vs England, 5th Test Day 4: Live updates

The fourth day of the last Test is here where England is leading with a healthy 154-run lead.

The visiting team has to put up a great show on the 4th day to make an impact and win the final Test here in Kennington. English veteran Alastair Cook laid the groundwork for England to continue with a lead on the 4th day.

Here are the live updates from Day 4:

# Skipper Root comes up with 50 runs! England 167/2 after 57 overs. England lead by 207 runs.

# England makes it a fairy-tale as Root and Cook completes 100 runs partnership. Root is nearing his half-century and England lead by 200 runs with 8-wickets in hand. England is not pacing or rushing the game but makes the overall score look classic.

# Jadeja on to defend India's position with his fielding from deep point and off-side. He slides in behind the wicket-keeper and saves a couple of runs. With a smile on his face and maintaining his calm. Is he ready with a plan for India's second innings?

# Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah bowls for India. Jadeja took Moeen Ali's wicket on Day 3 with a lovely swinger. England with their best performers eye a more steady situation annoying the Indian side and making the second innings more difficult for Virat Kohli's team.

# Cook and Root steering the lead and the ship for England. The duo's partnership is bringing out a stable situation for the English side.

# England 129-2 after 47 overs. England lead by 169 runs.

# Cook completes half-century with a boundary! This is the last innings that Cook is playing before he retires from international cricket.

Off the hips for four and Alastair Cook brings up his 58th Test fifty! Will he convert it into a 33rd Test century in his final innings?#ENGVIND #CookRetires pic.twitter.com/iSAXUUqPy1 — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2018

# Brief score:

England lead by 154 runs

England 2nd innings: 114/2, lead by 154 runs ( Alastair Cook 46)

India 1st innings: 292/10 ( Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56)

England 1st innings: 332/10 (Jos Buttler 89, Alastair Cook 71 / Ishant Sharma 3/62, Jasprit Bumrah 3/83)

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.