India vs England

India vs England, 5th Test Day 4: Live updates

The fourth day of the last Test is on where England head to a steady start. Cook and Root laying the groundwork for English side. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

The fourth day of the last Test is here where England is leading with a healthy 154-run lead. 

The visiting team has to put up a great show on the 4th day to make an impact and win the final Test here in Kennington. English veteran Alastair Cook laid the groundwork for England to continue with a lead on the 4th day.

Here are the live updates from Day 4: 

# Skipper Root comes up with 50 runs! England 167/2 after 57 overs. England lead by 207 runs.

# England makes it a fairy-tale as Root and Cook completes 100 runs partnership. Root is nearing his half-century and England lead by 200 runs with 8-wickets in hand. England is not pacing or rushing the game but makes the overall score look classic. 

# Jadeja on to defend India's position with his fielding from deep point and off-side. He slides in behind the wicket-keeper and saves a couple of runs. With a smile on his face and maintaining his calm. Is he ready with a plan for India's second innings?

# Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah bowls for India. Jadeja took Moeen Ali's wicket on Day 3 with a lovely swinger. England with their best performers eye a more steady situation annoying the Indian side and making the second innings more difficult for Virat Kohli's team.

# Cook and Root steering the lead and the ship for England. The duo's partnership is bringing out a stable situation for the English side.

# England 129-2 after 47 overs. England lead by 169 runs. 

# Cook completes half-century with a boundary! This is the last innings that Cook is playing before he retires from international cricket.

# Brief score:  

England lead by 154 runs

England 2nd innings: 114/2, lead by 154 runs ( Alastair Cook 46)

India 1st innings: 292/10 ( Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56)

England 1st innings: 332/10 (Jos Buttler 89, Alastair Cook 71 / Ishant Sharma 3/62, Jasprit  Bumrah 3/83)

Playing XI: 

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

