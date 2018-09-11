हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

India vs England, 5th Test Day 5: Live updates

All eyes are on Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul as they attempt to rescue India, which has the mammoth task of chasing an improbable 464-run target set by England, which just need 7 more wickets to win their 4th match of the series.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

Victory seems to be distant for team India on the final day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval with the visitors still needing 406 runs to win. India's 2nd innings did not kick start as expected with the visiting side losing three wickets in four overs. England's James Anderson grabbed 2 wickets while Stuart Broad sent-off Indian skipper Virat Kohli for the golden duck.

Powered by centuries by Alastair Cook and Joe Root. England had set a target of 464 for India on the fourth day of the Test. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck after India came in to bat.

Here are the live updates from Day 5:-

-Lokesh Rahul at 53(60), Ajinkya Rahane  (13) off 61; India 292 (95.0) & 77/3 (22 overs). 

-FIFTY!#TeamIndia batsman @klrahul11 brings up his 12th half century in Tests.

-This is KL Rahul's 12th half-century in the format. India 292 and 62/3 (19 overs), need 402 runs vs England (332 and 423/8d).

-It's a fifty for KL Rahul off 57 balls. India 62-3 after 19 overs. 

-The India-England match resumes on the final day of the fifth Test. KL Rahul and Rahane on the crease.

-Day 5 about to get underway here at The Oval.#TeamIndia in a huddle one last time on this tour.#ENGvIND

