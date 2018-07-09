हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England: Complete schedule of ODIs and Tests

India have clinched the three-match T20 International series by a margin of 2-1 after defeating England in the third game at Bristol by eight wickets. The two team will now lock horns in three ODIs and five Test matches.

India vs England: Complete schedule of ODIs and Tests

India have clinched the three-match T20 International series by a margin of 2-1 after defeating England in the third game at Bristol by eight wickets. The two team will now lock horns in three ODIs and five Test matches.

England are the top-ranked team in ODIs followed by India but the T20I series win would have given confidence to Virat Kohli's team to come out victorious even in the 50-over format. In the Tests, India are at the first position in ICC rankings while England are at the fifth position.

The first ODI between India and England will be played on July 12 (Thursday) while the last encounter of the series is a Test match at The Oval in London from September 7 (Friday).

Below is the complete schedule of India vs England ODIs and Tests:

Three-match ODI series
First ODI
Date/Day: July 12/Thursday
Time: 17:00 IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Second ODI
Date/Day: July 14/Saturday
Time: 15:30 IST
Venue: Lord's, London

Third ODI
Date/Day: July 17/Tuesday
Time: 17:00 IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Five-match Test series
First Test
Date/Day: August 1-5
Time: 15:30 IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Second Test
Date/Day: August 9-13
Time: 15:30 IST
Venue: Lord's, London

Third Test
Date/Day: August 18-22
Time: 15:30 IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fourth Test
Date/Day: August 30-September 3
Time: 15:30 IST
Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Fifth Test
Date/Day:  September 7-11
Time: 15:30 IST
Venue: The Oval, London 

Squads for ODIs:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (WK), Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood

Some changes are expected in both the team for the five-match Test series.

Tags:
India vs EnglandODIsTests

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close