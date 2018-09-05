India vs England: ECB announce unchanged squad for 5th Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced an unchanged 13-man England team for the fifth and final Test match against India at The Oval.

Hosts England, who have an unassailable 3-1 lead, made no changes to their team for the final Test scheduled to take place from September 7- 11. Hampshire batsman James Vince, who was drafted into the fourth Test squad as a backup for Jonny Bairstow, was released back to his county club.

Oliver Pope, who is playing a county game for Surrey against Essex in Chelmsford, will join the English side on Thursday after the first two days(County). Oliver Pope made his debut in the second Test and had also featured in the third Test.

The series finale will also see former skipper Alastair Cook bid adieu to International cricket on Friday. England's highest Test run-scorer, Alastair Cook on Monday had announced that the ongoing Test series against India will be his last. Cook has scored 12,254 runs in 160 Tests at an average of 44.89. He has hit five double centuries, 32 tons and 56 half-centuries.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.