India vs England: Eoin Morgan sends MS Dhoni & Co warning from Down Under — VIDEOS INSIDE
The 30-year-old hit 71 off 50 balls, which included five fours and three sixes.
New Delhi: England limited overs' captain Eoin Morgan on Wednesday sent a warning to his Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a brutal knock, which was capped off by a match-winning six off the last ball.
The fairytale knock from the Englishman — in his final match in the sixth edition of Big Bash League (BBL) — helped Sydney Thunder batsman win their first win of the tournament.
How good is the BBL!? #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/CYjPZq5oIc
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2017
Morgan embraced by his teammates!! #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/b4rYh6V9yR
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2017
Eoin Morgan sets up a thriller! LIVE: https://t.co/yKm4teswsV #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/HVpC3ehnGp
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2017
The 30-year-old hit 71 off 50 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, as Thurnder chased down Melbourne Stars' 166/8, with the winning runs coming off the last ball, bowled by Ben Hilfenhaus.
The second-leg of the England series will start on January 15 in Pune with the first of the three ODI matches. The ODI series will be followed by another three-match Twenty20I series.
India, under Virat Kohli, have won the five-match Test series 4-0 over Alastair Cook's England. The dual limited overs' series will however be played under MS Dhoni and Morgan.
