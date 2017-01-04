India vs England: Eoin Morgan sends MS Dhoni & Co warning from Down Under — VIDEOS INSIDE

New Delhi: England limited overs' captain Eoin Morgan on Wednesday sent a warning to his Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a brutal knock, which was capped off by a match-winning six off the last ball.

The fairytale knock from the Englishman — in his final match in the sixth edition of Big Bash League (BBL) — helped Sydney Thunder batsman win their first win of the tournament.

The 30-year-old hit 71 off 50 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, as Thurnder chased down Melbourne Stars' 166/8, with the winning runs coming off the last ball, bowled by Ben Hilfenhaus.

The second-leg of the England series will start on January 15 in Pune with the first of the three ODI matches. The ODI series will be followed by another three-match Twenty20I series.

India, under Virat Kohli, have won the five-match Test series 4-0 over Alastair Cook's England. The dual limited overs' series will however be played under MS Dhoni and Morgan.