India vs England, First Test Day 1: As it happened

India came back into the match after six vital wickets in the third session. England looked set to a competitive target before Virat Kohli's fiery throw saw Joe Root run out on 80 runs. The hosts lost five more wickets (Jonny Bairstow (70), Jos Buttler (0), Ben Stokes (21), Adil Rashid (13) and Stuart Broad (1)) in quick succession to put the visitors in a comfortable position. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/60) was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking three vital wickets (Cook, Bairstow and Buttler) on Day 1. India will look to wrap the English innings early on Day 2.
Here are the updates from Day 1:
# England 285/9 (Joe Root 80, Jonny Bairstow 70 / Ravichandran Ashwin 4/60)
That's Stumps on Day 1 of the 1st Test.
England 285/9. A four wicket haul for @ashwinravi99#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ty2FhiFHRr
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2018
#Stumps !!
#Dropped! Shami swings the ball away from Sam Curran, who edges the ball but keeper Dinesh Karthick fails to hold on to the ball after diving to his left.
# Wicket!! Ashwin beats Stuart Broad (1) with an arm-ball that skids onto the latter's pads. Four wickets for Ashwin. England 283/9. Click here for the detailed scorecard.
#Wicket!! Ishant Sharma drifts the ball in to find Adil Rashid plumb in front. England 278/8. Five wickets for India in the third session.
# Anything from here will be bonus runs for England. India will look to wrap the English innings with 20 overs left in the day. England 274/7 after 80 overs.
#England 244/7. Click here for the detailed scorecard!
# Wicket!! Ashwin strikes again. Ben Stokes (21) had all the time to smash a short ball by Ashwin but hits it straight into the hands of the off-spinner!! England in trouble now.
#England 229/6
#Wicket!! Ashwin beats Jos Buttler with spin and hits him plumb on his knee-roll. The in-form Buttler goes for a duck, India are back into the match. Sam Curran is in at number seven.
# Wicket!! Jonny Bairstow (70) drags Umesh Yadav's short ball back to his stumps. India strike again. England 223/5. Click here for the detailed scorecard.
# England 217/4
#Wicket! Joe Root attempts for a second run but Virat Kohli makes a brilliant run from mid-wicket and fires a direct hit to send the dangerous Joe Root (80) back. Ben Stokes is in at number six.
# Half-century!! Jonny Bairstow brings up his 18th Test half-century with a classy straight-drive.
# England 163/3 (Joe Root 65, Jonny Bairstow 27 / Mohammed Shami 2/27), click here for the detailed scorecard.
# Tea break
# Mohammed Shami dismissed Jennings and Malan in three overs but England continue to score at a healthy run-rate. Joe Root completed his half-century and looks in a comfortable position to get to the three-figures. At this stage, England are dominating but a couple of wickets before Tea could shift the momentum into India's hands. England 153/3 after 49 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.
#Half-centuty. Joe Root brings up his 12th fifty against India. He has now scored 12 successive half-centuries against India, the most successive 50+ score against an opponent. England 127/3 after 43 overs.
# Wicket!! Another short ball by Shami that comes back to hit Malan on the back foot. The batsman opts for a review but has to depart as the impact and height are umpire's call. England 112/3.
# Wicket!! Keaton Jennings edges Mohammed Shami's short ball back to his stumps. England lose their second wicket and Dawid Malan is in at number four. England 98/2.
#Lunch Break
# England 83/1 ( Keaton Jennings 38, Joe Root 31), Click here for the detailed scorecard.
# Skipper Virat Kohli has rotated all his bowlers but the English batsmen have got their eye in. Keaton Jennings (31) and Joe Root (31) are patiently building their innings. England 81/1 after 26 overs.
# India's intentions are clear, they want to continue attacking after dismissing Alastair Cook early. However, Joe Root and Jennings look in no hurry and have comfortably defended both Ashwin and Shami. England 62/1 after 20 overs. Click here for the detailed scorecard.
# England are off to a steady start on a wicket that looks ideal for batting. India, on the other hand, are settling in. Ashwin looks in good shape, he is flighting the ball well and pushing both Jennings and Root to stretch forward and defend. Shami has replaced Ishant Sharma from the other end. England 46/1 after 15 overs.
#England 26/1!!
# Wicket!! Ravichandran Ashwin pushes Cook to the front-foot and rattles his off-stump with the turn and drift. What a delivery.! The bowling change works for India. Alastair Cook 13 (28).
# Click here for the detailed scorecard.
# Keaton Jennings was dropped by Ajinkya Rahane at fourth slip in the sixth over. Ishant Sharma forces Jennings to play and the left-hander opens up to edge the ball towards the slip cordon. pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma started the proceeding for India but Skipper Kohli brings Ashwin into the attack. England 22/0 after six overs.
# Interestingly, England are playing their 1000th Test match, they become the first-ever team in the history of international cricket to play 1000 Test matches.
# Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings will open the innings for England.
India XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
# England win the toss and opt to bat
Having gained some momentum from the victory in the T20I series and the considerable challenge they mounted in the ODIs, India will hope to make a mark in the Test series. India have been handed a few setbacks, with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missing the first Test due to their respective injuries.
Virat Kohli, who struggled to make an impact when India last toured England in 2014, brushed off talk of having to prove his batting ability on English soil. "I`m not in a frame of mind to prove myself in any country, I just want to perform for the team. Obviously, I want to score runs for the team and I want to take Indian cricket forward, and that`s my only motive," the 29-year-old said.
Squads:
England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.