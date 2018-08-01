हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

India vs England, First Test Day 1: Live updates

India, along with skipper Virat Kohli, will aim for a good start to the five-match Test series against hosts England in the first match that begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Wednesday. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007 when Rahul Dravid was the captain.

Follow the live updates from the match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham:

# Interestingly, England are playing their 1000th Test match, they become the first-ever team in the history of international cricket to play 1000 Test matches. 

# Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings will open the innings for England. 

Take a look at the pitch for the 1st Test against England.

Thoughts?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sEDKtIvz0f

— BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2018

India XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma. 

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. 

# England win the toss and opt to bat 

__ 3 losses in last 33 Test matches
__ 1 win in their last 10 games against England on the road
_______ 1000th Test match
_______ 118th match against India, with 43 wins and 49 draws

__What gives today? | _______ #ENGvIND __ pic.twitter.com/lVBNI5Pqoz

— Unibet (@unibet) August 1, 2018

Having gained some momentum from the victory in the T20I series and the considerable challenge they mounted in the ODIs, India will hope to make a mark in the Test series. India have been handed a few setbacks, with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missing the first Test due to their respective injuries.

Virat Kohli, who struggled to make an impact when India last toured England in 2014, brushed off talk of having to prove his batting ability on English soil. "I`m not in a frame of mind to prove myself in any country, I just want to perform for the team. Obviously, I want to score runs for the team and I want to take Indian cricket forward, and that`s my only motive," the 29-year-old said.

Squads:

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

