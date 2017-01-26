India vs England: Haven't seen much of Tymal Mills but I have played 90mph before, says Virat Kohli

Kanpur: To strengthen their bowling attack, England have included left-arm pacer Tymal Mills in their T20I squad. It remains to be seen whether India's star-studded batting line-up will be able to tackle the seamer, who has the reputation of bowling at quick pace.

At a press conference ahead of the first T20I match, when Virat Kohli was asked about his views on Mills, who is a T20 specialist, Kohli gave a blunt reply.

I can comment on him after the second game having played him a bit. But 90mph is not a problem at all. I think I have faced enough 90mph bowlers till now," said the Delhi batsman," said the Indian captain.

"They have brought him (Mills) as a T20 specialist, he might have a set of skills which is required for this format.

Kohli was in fine form in the recently concluded ODI series against England, where he slammed his 17th ODI ton.

The flamboyant right-hander is also India's highest run-scorer in T20Is.

After losing the three-match ODI series 1-2, the visitors have added more firepower in their bowling with the addition of right-armer Chris Jordan along with left-arm quick Mills.