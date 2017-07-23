India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Final: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: We are just moments away from the big final of the Women’s World Cup as India get set to take on England at Lord’s in London. India are searching for their first World Cup title. England on the other hand have won three World Cup crowns.

It is really difficult to make pre-match predictions. The toss may play a part as both teams will looks to bat first on what is generally regarded as a super batting strip.

The pressure in World Cup finals always kicks in. The team which will hold its nerve better will prevail in the end.

India will have the confidence from getting a superb win against Australia in the semi-final, as well as beating England earlier in the tournament.

England take confidence from playing at home, winning multiple World Cups before and being table toppers in the league stage of the tourney.

Date:

India vs England will be played on July 23, 2017 (Sunday).

Time:

The match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where:

The final match between India and England will be played at Lord’s in London.

Telecast:

The India vs England encounter will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Live Streaming:

The match will be streamed LIVE on Hotstar.com.