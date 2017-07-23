close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Final: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

India take on England in the ICC Women's World Cup final match at Lord’s in London on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 12:31
India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Final: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: We are just moments away from the big final of the Women’s World Cup as India get set to take on England at Lord’s in London. India are searching for their first World Cup title. England on the other hand have won three World Cup crowns.

It is really difficult to make pre-match predictions. The toss may play a part as both teams will looks to bat first on what is generally regarded as a super batting strip.

The pressure in World Cup finals always kicks in. The team which will hold its nerve better will prevail in the end.

India will have the confidence from getting a superb win against Australia in the semi-final, as well as beating England earlier in the tournament.

England take confidence from playing at home, winning multiple World Cups before and being table toppers in the league stage of the tourney.

Date:

India vs England will be played on July 23, 2017 (Sunday).

Time:

The match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where:

The final match between India and England will be played at Lord’s in London.

Telecast:

The India vs England encounter will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports network.

Live Streaming:

The match will be streamed LIVE on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

India vs EnglandWorld Cup finalWomen's cricketCricket

From Zee News

Other Sports

Silver for Sharad Kumar, bronze for Varun Bhati at World Pa...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur set for promotion at Western Railway
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur set for p...

Women’s World Cup Final: As India take on England, we look at how Indian teams performed on the biggest stage in the past
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final: As India take on England, we look...

Parupalli Kashyap meets HS Prannoy in summit clash of US Open Grand Prix
Badminton

Parupalli Kashyap meets HS Prannoy in summit clash of US Op...

WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj seen practicing in unique way ahead of ICC Women&#039;s World Cup final vs England
cricket

WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj seen practicing in unique way ah...

Mithali Raj becomes Twitter Emoji leader in ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017
cricket

Mithali Raj becomes Twitter Emoji leader in ICC Women'...

104th Tour de France: Fourth Tour title almost secure, but Chris Froome says it&#039;s getting harder
Other Sports

104th Tour de France: Fourth Tour title almost secure, but...

West Ham sign Austria striker Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City for club record fee
Football

West Ham sign Austria striker Marko Arnautovic from Stoke C...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: India skipper Mithali Raj expecting plenty of runs at Lord&#039;s against England
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India skipper Mithali Raj...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video