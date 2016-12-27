India vs England: Injured Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav set to miss out on ODI series

New Delhi: The past couple of months have been really cruel to Indian cricket team after a number of players suffered inuries after injuries. The latest players to join India's long injury list are Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav, with India a fortnight away from getting the ODI and T20 series started.

Be it Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Murali Vijay or Wriddhiman Saha – the England Test series saw players being ruled out of action one match after the other. But all credit to Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli to let let injuries get in team's way of achieving success against a tough opposition.

As per a report in TOI, Axar has suffered a thumb injury. The 22-year-old was included in the Indian squad in Chennai Test where he injured himself while trying to catch Liam Dawson off Ravichandran Ashwin. Patel is believed to have suffered a ligament tear and was hence ruled out of Gujarat's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Orissa.

It is believed that he might have to undergo a surgery to get the injury rectified.

Patel has so far represented India in 30 ODIs and seven T20Is, and has become a regular in these formats of the game.

Jayant Yadav, who suffered a hamstring injury before the Chennai Test is also believed to have not recovered, which minimizes possibilities of him making it to the ODI squad.

BCCI selectors are likely to pick the Indian team on Janurary 5th or 6th, which doesn't give much recovery time to these players. With Rohit Sharma ruled out and Ajinkya Rahane doubtful, the selection committee will have to dig deep in finding good alternatives with compromising on quality for the limited overs cricket India are scheduled to play against England.