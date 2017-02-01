India vs England: Kedar Jadhav hires bouncer after becoming Men in Blue's new hero with the bat

New Delhi: Considering the number of cricket fans in India, Indian cricketers have to be very particular about their security while attending public events. (India vs England - Full Coverage)

While each cricketer dreams of becoming a household name someday in our country, there are severe repercussions to it, especially if you play for India.

Rising Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav is the new example.

WATCH​: During 2nd T20I, Dhoni noticed something RARE, called 4th umpire on field

The diminutive right-hander, who isn't a new face in Indian cricket, became an overnight sensation with an epic counter-attacking century against England in the first ODI of the recently concluded three-match series.

But as his fan base saw a significant rise, the Maharashtra-born cricketer had to hire an assistant and a bouncer to deal with his new-found stardom.

ALSO SEE: Indian cricket team's complete schedule for 2017

ALSO SEE: Virat Kohli's incredible run in 2016 - In numbers

According to a Mid-day report, the right-handed batsman has to now check with his bouncers if it is safe to visit a particular area.

Jadhav accumulated 232 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 77.33 and was rightly adjudged the Man of the Series.

The highlight of his performance was his ton in the first ODI, where he was involved in a stupendous 200-run stand for the fifth-wicket partnership with skipper Virat Kohli, who also registered his 27th ODI ton in the same match. Jadhav's century couldn't have come at a better time as he was playing on his home ground with his parents and wife cheering from the stands.