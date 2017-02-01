India vs England: Kedar Jadhav hires bouncer after becoming Men in Blue's new hero with the bat
Jadhav accumulated 232 runs in the three-match ODI series at an average of 77.33 and was rightly adjudged the Man of the Series.
New Delhi: Considering the number of cricket fans in India, Indian cricketers have to be very particular about their security while attending public events. (India vs England - Full Coverage)
While each cricketer dreams of becoming a household name someday in our country, there are severe repercussions to it, especially if you play for India.
Rising Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav is the new example.
The diminutive right-hander, who isn't a new face in Indian cricket, became an overnight sensation with an epic counter-attacking century against England in the first ODI of the recently concluded three-match series.
But as his fan base saw a significant rise, the Maharashtra-born cricketer had to hire an assistant and a bouncer to deal with his new-found stardom.
According to a Mid-day report, the right-handed batsman has to now check with his bouncers if it is safe to visit a particular area.
The highlight of his performance was his ton in the first ODI, where he was involved in a stupendous 200-run stand for the fifth-wicket partnership with skipper Virat Kohli, who also registered his 27th ODI ton in the same match. Jadhav's century couldn't have come at a better time as he was playing on his home ground with his parents and wife cheering from the stands.
