India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..

New Delhi: Updates as BCCI selection committee proceeds meeting to pick India's squad for ODI series against England

Here's the complete sqauds and updates...

04:38 PM IST: Unlike the ODI series against England, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja included in the ODIs against England.

Team for 3 ODIs: Virat (C), MSD (wk), Rahul, Shikhar, Manish, Kedar, Yuvraj, Ajinkya, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2017

Team for 3 T20Is: Virat (Capt), MSD (wk), Mandeep, Rahul, Yuvraj, Raina, Rishabh, Pandya, Ashwin,Jadeja,Chahal,Manish, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Nehra — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2017

04:30 PM IST: Rishabh Pant rewarded with maiden call to India's T20I squad. Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra return.

04: 27 PM IST: Virat Kohli has been named India’s limited overs captain. his first match in-charge will be the first ODI against England in Pune on January 15.

04:24 PM IST: Team for 3 T20Is: Virat (Capt), MSD (wk), Mandeep, Rahul, Yuvraj, Raina, Rishabh, Pandya, Ashwin,Jadeja,Chahal,Manish, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Nehra

04: 22 PM IST: Team for 3 ODIs: Virat (C), MSD (wk), Rahul, Shikhar, Manish, Kedar, Yuvraj, Ajinkya, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh

NEWS ALERT: @imVkohli to lead the 15 member squad for ODIs and T20Is against England #INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2017

04:21 PM IST: Ind A team for 1st warm-up tie: Shikhar, Mandeep, Rayudu, Yuvraj, Dhoni (capt), Pandya, Samson, Kuldeep, Chahal, Nehra, Mohit Sharma, S Kaul

04: 18 PM IST: The selection meeting reportedly is over. Chief selector MSK Prasad set to address the Press conference soon.

04: 10 PM IST: The Lodha committee secretary Gopal Shankarnarayan sent an e-mail to inform Johri that former joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary “stands disqualified” in the wake of SC order on January 2 and 3 and can’t convene the selection meeting as secretary Ajay Shirke has also been sacked by apex court. - PTI

04:00 PM IST: Announcements could be made anytime soon. Stay tuned...

03: 40 PM IST: The selection committee has just begun. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is the chairman of the meetingafter Ajay Shirke had been axed by the Supreme Court.

03: 30 PM IST: Ex-BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary wanted to postpone Friday's selection committee meeting - Reports.

03:23 PM IST: Rahul Johri is said to be chairing the meeting; a press conference is expected at 4:00 PM.

03: 15 PM IST: Confustion about how many selectors should pick the squads as the five panel committee has been reduced to just three.

In an unprecedented move, the selection of India's squad for upcoming ODI series against England was delayed due to 'logistical issues'.There was plenty of confusion regarding the meeting after the Supreme Court's verdict recently, where as per the Lodha recommendations, senior selection committee was supposed to be a three-member team comprising Test players.

As of now only Prasad, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh -- all former Test players -- meet the eligibility criteria set by the Lodha panel. The other two selectors Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe have only played two and four ODIs respectively.

The BCCI spokesperson informed the mediapersons that only three selectors had reached for the meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm today.

The BCCI had announced the new panel in September, with its now sacked president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke defying the court's diktat.

Against Eoin Morgan-led England, India will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals, starting 15 January. Ahead of the series, England will play two warm up matches on January 10 and 12 respectively.

In the same meeting, the selectors will also pick the India A squad for two warm-up matches against England to be held at CCI, Mumbai.

Now that MS Dhoni has stepped down as the skipper of the limited-overs team, it will be for the first time that he will play under the leadership of Virat Kohli.