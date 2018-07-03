हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England T20 live updates

India meets England in the opening T20 International at the Old Trafford, Manchester. India come into the three-match series after routing Ireland 2-0 by 72 and 143 runs respectively. 

India vs England T20 live updates
Pic courtesy: PTI

India meets England in the opening T20 International at the Old Trafford, Manchester. India come into the three-match series after routing Ireland 2-0 by 72 and 143 runs respectively. India won the toss and invited England to bat first in the first T20 match.

Follow the live match updates here:

# Hardik Pandya to Moeen Ali. Five runs and a wicket off this over. England 117/6 after 16 overs

# Umesh Yadav comes to bowl. Gives away only 3 runs off the over. England 112/5 after 15 overs

# Bairstow gets stumped, goes for a duck. Joe Root has to walk back, gets stumped. Fourth Wicket for Kuldeep Yadav. Moeen Ali in. England 109/5 after 14 overs

# Morgan opens his account with Chahal's bowling. Only six runs off the over. England 106/2 after 13 overs

# Kuldeep Yadav takes another wicket for India. Alex Hales scored 8 runs off 18 balls. Eoin Morgan comes to crease. 5 runs out of the over and a Wicket. England 100/2 after 12 overs

# Hardik Pandya bowling for this over. Butler hits a FOUR and a SIX on the first and second balls. Another FOUR on the third ball. Butler completes his half-century. 17 runs off this over. England 95/1 after 11 overs

# Change in bowling. Kuldeep Yadav replaces Hardik Pandya. Butler hits a FOUR on the first ball but Kuldeep doesn't allow any more runs for four more balls until Butler manages a single in the last ball. England 77/1 after 10 overs

# Yuzvendra Chahal comes out for another over giving Hales 1 run while Butler hits another four and a single. England 72/1 after 9 overs

# Another sensible over by Hardik Pandya but Butler creates space for a FOUR. England 66/1 after 8 overs

# End of first bowling powerplay with the seventh over. Yuzvendra Chahal gives 6 runs in the over. England 59/1 after 7 overs

#  Hardik Pandya bowls the sixth over and England could not get more than 3 runs out of him. England 53/1 after 6 overs

# England lost their first wicket as Umesh Yadav sends Roy back to the pavilion. Roy scores 30 runs off 20 balls. England 50/1 after 5 overs

# Yuzvendra Chahal gives England its first maximum, as Buttler hits the ball over long-on boundary. England score 16 runs in the fourth over of the match. England 44/0 after 4 overs

# Kumar deliver a relatively economical over, giving 8 runs in his second over. The highlight of the over was a boundary hit by Roy over short third man. England 28/0 after 3 overs

# Kuldeep Yadav comes in from the other end, gives an extra on the first delivery, and a boundary on the second. England 20/0 after 2 overs

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the bowling attack for India as Roy and Buttler open for England. Kumar gives two fours. England 11/0 after 1 over

India win the toss and choose to field. 

 

 

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett.

Tags:
India vs EnglandT20 SeriesIndia tour of England 2018Virat KohliDhoniJoe RootEoin Morgan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close