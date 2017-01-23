India vs England, T20Is: R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja pair rested, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool recalled

New Delhji: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named India's 15-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – two of India's leading spinners have been rested for the series. Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool have replaced the duo in the 15-man squad.

The BCCI confirmed the news through its official Twitter account:

The Men in Blue, who lost the third ODI by five runs on Sunday, sealed the series 2-1 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

The T20I series will begin from January 26, with the first match scheduled to be played at Green Park stadium in Kanpur.