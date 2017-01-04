India vs England: Uncertainty surrounds ODI, T20 series as BCCI's top bosses get axed

New Delhi: Indian cricket fraternity was shell shocked after the Supreme Court decided to remove the top two bosses of BCCI – President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke – for their continues stand against implementing all of Lodha reforms. But now, as per recent reports, another shock could be in place as the India-England ODI and T20 series could be canceled.

The dismissal of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke has stirred confusion among other administrators – including state associations - when it comes to organising the forthcoming matches.

SC has asked the cricket body to come up with names to replace the dismissed bosses by January 19, however, that has put BCCI in a fix since most officials stand ineligible on ground of the Lodha reforms.

When it is about hosting the matches, state associations have major responsibilities at hand and they have to be on top – from ground setup to press conferences. The current scenario, however, has caused chaos among all the state associations, which might force the governing body to cancel India vs England ODI and T20 series.

The ODI series kicks-off with first match to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 15. But now, the heads of the two governing bodies, Sharad Pawar and Shirke are no longer at helm.

BCCI official was quoted saying by TOI, "With all state associations forced to comply with the recommendations, most of the senior state officials stand ineligible to operate. Eventually, a match is hosted by the local association and all of a sudden you don't know who is in charge. The entire board is in a state of confusion."

India A is scheduled to play the England team on Jan 10 and 12 in Mumbai, and to make it possible, plenty of rearrangements would have to be made.