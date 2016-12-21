India vs England: Virat Kohli's hails lower-order batsmen for brilliant show against Alastair Cook's men

New Delhi: Indian Test captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap on Tuesday, as under his captaincy, the team extended their unbeaten streak to 18 matches.

Kohli's men put a brilliant show against England on the final day of the fifth Test where they picked 10 wickets to dent the confidence of Alastair Cook and his men.

Kohli hailed the team's performance and said it was a complete series for him as a skipper.

“I would say it’s a complete performance. From the time we were put under pressure in the first game to coming back and winning the next four Tests. We lost four tosses, including Rajkot but won three games out of that is very satisfying. As a captain, I feel it’s a complete series for us. Everyone contributed at different times, especially the lower-order’s contribution is something that stands out for me in this series.”

Asked if this team could be called Virat’s Team India, the captain said: “I can’t say that. How can I say that?”

Kohli also praised Ravindra Jadeja's role, as it was the all-rounder who picked seven of the ten wickets which fell on the final day.

“You have to see the kind of balance he gives the side. We don’t rely on Jadeja as a bad-wicket bowler. He’s a perfect bowler in any conditions in Test cricket. He is accurate and that’s what you need in Test cricket. You don’t necessarily need to have too many variations at your disposal, his strength is bowling at nice pace, not giving too much air to the ball and making the batsman think about how long they can defend. That’s his strength," Kohli added.