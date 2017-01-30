India vs England: Virender Sehwag hails 'Ashish Federer' and 'Jasprit Nadal' during 2nd T20I match

New Delhi: Sunday was a happening day for sports fans across the world. While the fans witnessed one of the most memorable grand slam finals between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Men in Blue pulled off a sensational win against England in the 2nd T20I played at Nagpur.

Ahead of the second match of the T20I series between India and England, fans got to see an epic final, where Federer defeated his old nemesis Rafa to win his record 18th Major title.

Even before the T20I match kicked off, fans and veteran sportspersons were basking in the glory of the Swiss maestro's spectacular fightback in the fifth and the final set at the Rod Laver Arena against the mighty Spniard.

While commentating during the India-England match, Virender Sehwag mentioned the two tennis legends.

As Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah bowled their hearts out in the death overs, Viru hailed them as 'Ashish Federer' and 'Jasprit Nadal'.

Expectedly, fans just loved this new innovation by the Delhi cricketer:

Here are some of the reactions:

What a bowling performance by ashish Federer and jasprit nadal. Sehwag's commentary is a like cherry on the top of cake. @virendersehwag — vijay choudhary (@vijaysingh_08) January 29, 2017

Ashish #Federer and Bumra #Nadal thanks to one n only @virendersehwag Paa — ANKIT ANAND (@iamankit_A) January 29, 2017

After leveling the series against England with a five-run win, India will now take on Eoin Morgan's men in the decider on February 1.