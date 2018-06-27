India vs Ireland T20 live updates

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Ireland T-20

India look to start their long English summer on a positive note as they take on Ireland in a T20 match at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin on Wednesday. Winning the toss, Ireland have invited India to bat first. The scorer is likely to have a tough time in keeping up with the Indian batsmen who will go all out against the host bowlers.

Follow the live match updates and score here:

-- It is a tight first over from Boyd Rankin who is bang on target, gives no room to either Rohit Sharma or Shikhar Dhawan to free their arms. India 1/0 after one over.

-- India send Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to open the innings. Boyd Rankin has the new ball.

India and Ireland have met four times, in three ODIs (the other two during 2011 and 2015 ODI World Cups) and a T20I in 2009 during the World T20 in England, where India won by 15 runs. Ireland skipper Gary Wilson, William Porterfield and all-rounder Kevin O'Brien are the only players to have played against India.

A full strength Indian squad will be seen in action, since the tour of South Africa. Captain Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni were rested for the T20 tri-series against  Sri Lanka in March. The former trio also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bangalore recently.

With the 2019 World Cup set to take place in England and Wales, the Indian limited-overs team would want to impress the selectors and keep themselves in contention for the World Cup. India will try and make most of the series to tune themselves to the English conditions for the tougher assignments ahead.

The Malahide Cricket Club is a small ground situated near the seashore so sufficient amount of wind may come in handy for the bowlers in the initial overs but the pitch condition is likely to favour the batsmen.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland: Gary Wilson(c), Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, S Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(w), Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase

