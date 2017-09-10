close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Macau Asian Cup qualifier rescheduled to avoid clash with Australia ODI

The Australian cricket team arrived in India on Friday for a five-match ODI series followed by three T20Is. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 11:20
India vs Macau Asian Cup qualifier rescheduled to avoid clash with Australia ODI
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Indian football team will have to wait for an extra day to seal their spot for the 2019 Asian Cup. The national team were to play Macau in their Group A qualifying match in Bengaluru on October 10. However, at the request of the broadcasters, the match has been postponed by a day because it clashed with Team India's ODI against Australia.

The Australian cricket team arrived in India on Friday for a five-match ODI series followed by three T20Is. The second game of the series will be played in Guwahati on October 10, the same day as the football team's Asian Cup qualifiers. Although the two matches will be played in different cities, Star Sports wrote to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), saying they did not want to 'dilute' the reach.

The AIFF subsequently approached the Asian Football Confederation, who are the main organizers of the qualifying tournament. It is learnt the official reason given to them was unavailability of the stadium. AIFF general secretary Kushal Das did confirm if this indeed was their official excuse for the postponement.

However, he confirmed that the broadcasters requested the change, which has been cleared by the AFC. They also had to inform the Macau federation before the date was officially changed.

"It didn't make sense to clash it with an ODI so the decision was taken to push it forward by the day. The AFC has agreed to it since it does not matter if the match is held on a FIFA-sanctioned date for an international match.

As per reports, Star Sports pays BCCI Rs 43 crore for each international match.

The value of advertising deals for India's match is valued to be much higher. On the other hand, it does not pay anything to the AIFF for broadcasting the football team’s matches.

India are favourites to win the match, having beaten Macau 2-0 in the away leg last week. That win, India’s third in as many matches in the final round of qualifiers, put India in a commanding position to qualify for the Asian Cup.

The team sits atop Group A with 9 points. The last time India played the continental championship was in 2011, which was the country’s first appearance in more than three decades.

TAGS

India vs Australia2019 Asian CupIndian football teamcricket newsIndia Cricket NewsFootball News

From Zee News

See pic: When Brett Lee met Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s &#039;Biggest Fan&#039;
cricket

See pic: When Brett Lee met Sachin Tendulkar's 'B...

Trinbago Knight Riders win second Caribbean Premier League title
cricket

Trinbago Knight Riders win second Caribbean Premier League...

Watch: This imitation of MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;helicopter shot&#039; will leave you in splits
cricket

Watch: This imitation of MS Dhoni's 'helicopter s...

Bayern Munich crash to shock defeat at Hoffenheim
Football

Bayern Munich crash to shock defeat at Hoffenheim

BCCI should buy air planes, players will get enough rest between matches: Kapil Dev
cricket

BCCI should buy air planes, players will get enough rest be...

Other Sports

Indian lifters on record breaking spree at Commonwealth eve...

Joe Root eyes `special` Ashes triumph after Windies win
cricket

Joe Root eyes `special` Ashes triumph after Windies win

Sloane Stephens marvels at money and journey to US Open glory
Tennis

Sloane Stephens marvels at money and journey to US Open glo...

Who&#039;s in and who&#039;s out: India&#039;s likely squad for Australia series
cricket

Who's in and who's out: India's likely squad...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video