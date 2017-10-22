India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Five talking points ahead of Mumbai clash

New Delhi: After beating reigning world champions Australia 4-1 in the five-match ODI series, India face a new challenge in the form of New Zealand. The three-match ODI series starts on Sunday with Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium playing host.

Here are five talking points ahead of the series opener:

1. Hardik Pandya's importance

"A year back Hardik Pandya made his ODI debut and didn't disappoint picking 3 Kiwi wickets. Come Sunday, all eyes would be on the young all-rounder," this is what the BCCI posted in its Facebook post.

Such is the importance of Pandya. The all-rounder will play an important role for India when Virat Kohli & Co take on an unpredictable Kiwi outfit.

2. How good is Trent Boult?

India are the obvious favourites. But, if a certain Trent Boult comes to the party, then the results will tell another story. His presence alone gives the Kiwis an outside chance. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma already singled out the pacer as a major threat in the run-up to the series opener. The left-arm quick was in his elements when he took 5 for 38 in the first warm-up match. Last year, he took 16 wickets in seven games against India. Yes, he is a threat.

Also read: India vs New Zealand 2017, 1st ODI - Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

3. Return of Shikhar Dhawan and the top-order predicament

In Shikhar Dhawan's absence, Ajinkya Rahane was performing the opener's role pretty well. He struck at least a fifty in each of his four most recent ODIs, but now finds himself out of favour. Dhawan, returning to India's squad, has established himself as a perfect foil to Rohit at the top. It's indeed one tough job to pick between two performers.

4. How much will be enough?

In the last ODI match played here, South Africa amassed 438 runs against India, then humiliated the hosts with a 214-run thrashing. Wankhede has been known for high scoring matches, but Indians, and for that matter of fact, Kiwis are confident that bowlers will come to the fore in this match.

5. Yet another milestone for Kohli

Kohli is all set to become the 13th Indian cricketer to complete a double century of ODI appearances, and 72nd overall. The skipper will sure love to make it a special outing. In his previous 199 ODIs, he has scored 8,767 runs in 191 innings at an average of 55.13, with the help of 30 centuries and 45 fifties.