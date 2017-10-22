India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Statistical preview

New Delhi: Ahead of Sunday's first India-New Zealand ODI match in Mumbai, we present you all the key stats and numbers.

Virat Kohli & Co are on a high after their recent triumphs in West Indies, Sri Lanka and of course against the reigning world champions Australia. For the Kiwis, the hope is to end their losing streak on Indian soil.

1. Kohli is all set to become the 13th Indian cricketer to play 200 ODIs for India, and 72nd overall.

2. Rohit Sharma needs 98 runs to become the second batsman after Kohli to reach 1000 ODI runs in 2017.

3. Kohli’s batting average (73.10) in ODIs as captain is the highest for any player with a minimum of 1000 runs. He has scored 2047 runs in 37 innings as captain.

4. In contrast, Kane Williamson averages 50.05 with 1852 runs in 39 innings as captain. This is the 4th highest average for any captain in ODIs.

5. New Zealand lost 36 out of 55 ODIs played in India. This (0.472) is their third lowest win/loss ratio in 15 countries they have played.

6. At 3.428, India's win/loss ratio against the Kiwis at is their second best against any side (minimum five matches).

7. India have won all five previous IND-NZ bilateral ODI series played in India.

8. Sachin Tendulkar is still the leading run-scorer in this bilateral competition with 821 runs at an average 58.64. He also has the most played, at 16.

9. Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in the bilateral competition with 16 wickets at an average of 28.56.

10. MS Dhoni has the most wicket-keeping dismissals in this bilateral, with nine.