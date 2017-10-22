India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli hits century in his 200th ODI, breaks Ricky Ponting's record

New Delhi: Captain Virat Kohli on Sunday hit a majestic hundred in his 200th ODI match to become the player with second most hundreds after legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Opting to bat first against New Zealand in the first ODI match at Mumbai's historic Wankhede Stadium, Kohli thus surpassed Aussie great Ricky Ponting's 30 hundreds.

Kohli, 28, reached the hundred with a single off the 111th ball in the third ball of the 45th over, bowled by Tim Southee.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. But his call seemed to have backfired with both the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma failing to give India a good start.

But Kohli and comeback man Dinesh Karthik steadied the Indian ship before Dhoni joined the skipper in the centre.

Kohli is also the 14th Indian to reach the 200 ODI mark.

The list is headed by the great Sachin Tendulkar, who retired after playing a record 463 ODIs. Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311), MS Dhoni (306), Yuvraj Singh (304), Anil Kumble (271), Virender Sehwag (251), Harbhajan Singh (236), Javagal Srinath (229), Kapil Dev (225), Suresh Raina (223), Zaheer Khan (200 -- 194 for India, 6 for Asia XI) are the other Indians who have played 200 or more ODIs.