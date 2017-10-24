India vs New Zealand 2017, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India are set to take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

The match in Pune is a must-win for the hosts as the Kiwis took a 1-0 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was skipper Virat Kohli's 200th ODI and he made it even more special by hitting his 31st ODI ton.

However, it was not enough as riding on a 200-plus partnership between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham the visitors chased down India's target of 281 with six balls to spare and won the won the opening game by six wickets.

The first game in Wankhede was a not the highest scoring match but the last time an ODI was played in Pune, both teams went on to score 350-plus scores. '

India chased down England’s 351-run target in January earlier this year. India will hope that the batsmen can find their touch again which was missing in Mumbai during the first ODI. Virat Kohli scored his 31st ODI century but no other batsmen could even score a 50-plus score despite getting starts.

When?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. This will be the second match of the three-match ODI series.

Where?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. The last ODI played in Pune was earlier in January this year between India and England.

Time?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST (0800 hrs GMT) since it is a day-night fixture. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be played in Pune and will be played under lights. The toss of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 01:00 PM IST.

Where to watch?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 12:30 PM IST including the pre-match show. The match begins at 01:30 PM IST.

Live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be live streamed on HotStar.