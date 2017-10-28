India vs New Zealand 2017, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: India would aim to play with the same grit and gumption they displayed in the second match in Pune when they square off against New Zealand in the ODI series-decider in Kanpur on Sunday.

Faced with tremendous pressure after a long time following their loss in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian players showed a lot of character as they put up a near flawless performance in the second game to level the series 1-1.

Captain Virat Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row, when they take the field at the Green Park Stadium, which will be hosting its first ever 50-over game under lights.

"We look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back, and we have bounced back here (in Pune). We would look to play a similar sort of game in Kanpur as well," said Kohli after the six-wicket win over the Kiwis in the second ODI.

Both teams arrived in Kanpur on Thursday, giving themselves enough time to get used to the cooler conditions in the northern part of India.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.

When?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, October 29.

Where?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Where to watch?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

Time?

The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Live streaming?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com.