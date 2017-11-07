India vs New Zealand 2017, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: Colin Munro starred with a brilliant ton in New Zealand's series-equalising win in the second T20I in Rajkot on Saturday.

The South Africa-born batsman piled on an unbeaten 109 runs to give the visitors a solid start and ended with a stiff total of 196/2.

In reply, the combination of openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan failed to get the start they provided in Delhi and were dismissed early by Trent Boult in the same over.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni stood firm and finished on 65 (from 42 balls) and 49 (from 37 balls) respectively which, in the end, wasn’t enough as the Men in Blue fell short by 40 runs.

When?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be played on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. This will be the decider in the three-match T20 international series.

Where?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be played at the Green Field Stadium in Trivandrum.

Time?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will begin at 07:00 PM IST (1330 hrs GMT). The toss of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 06:30 PM IST.

Where to watch?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM IST including the pre-match show.

Live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 international will be live streamed on HotStar.