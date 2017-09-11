close
India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and time in IST

The BCCI announced that the series starts on October 22 in Mumbai, just over a week after the conclusion of Australia's tour of India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 10:14
New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will host New Zealand for a three match ODI series that will be followed by as many T20Is.

India had last hosted New Zealand for a five match ODI series in 2016 that the former won 4-1. New Zealand will play two warm up matches before the series begin on October 17 and October 19 in Mumbai. The final ODI will be hosted in Uttar Pradesh. The venue for the match is yet to be confirmed by the UPCA.

India had hosted New Zealand for a four-match Test series in late 2016 that New Zealand lost 4-0. This was followed by a ODI series of five matches. India won the series 3-2. It was the last series in which MS Dhoni played as India’s captain in limited overs cricket. New Zealand then finished last in their ICC Champions Trophy group while India made it to the final and lost to Pakistan.

Here is the full schedule:

October 17: 1st warm-up match, CCI, Mumbai

October 19: 2nd Warm-up match, CCI, Mumbai

October 22: 1st ODI, Mumbai

October 25: 2nd ODI, Pune

October 29: 3rd ODI, to be hosted by UPCA, venue yet to be decided

November 1: 1st T20I, Delhi

November 4: 2nd T20I, Rajkot

November 7: 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram.

