India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni completes 200 catches in India

New Delhi: Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday scripted another record by becoming the first cricketer to complete 200 international catches in India.

Dhoni, 36, took the catch of Martin Guptill in the third over off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to reach the milestone during the second India-New Zealand ODI match.

He thus became the world's third and first Indian wicket-keeper to achieve the feat. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara and England's Alec Stewart have done this in their respective countries before Dhoni.

Overall, he is fourth in the list of most catches (288) - behind Adam Gilchrist (417) for Australia and ICC, Mark Boucher (402) for South Africa and Africa, Sangakkara (383) for Sri Lanka, ICC and Asia.

Later in the innings, he took another catch, off the bowling of Hardik Pandya, to dismiss Ross Taylor.

Dhoni scored 18 runs off 21 balls with three hits to the boundary and gave Dinesh Karthik see off the chase.

India won the match by six wickets to level the series. The Kiwis have won the series opener in Mumbai by the same margin. The decider will be held on Sunday in Kanpur.