India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Offended Ross 'Taler' asks for Virender Sehwag's help

New Delhi: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Friday asked former India opener Virender Sehwag "how else my name can be spelt" after his name was misspelt 'Taler'.

Kiwis arrived in Kanpur for the ODI series decider against hosts India, and the visitors enjoyed themselves with an outing, playing tenpin.

But the former Kiwi captain was shocked to find his name misspelt in the board, and took to Instagram to seek out Sehwag's help.

He wrote, "Tenpin bowling #Kanpur styles. Started with Taylor, then I was 'Darji' which in Hindi means 'Tailor'... now I am Taler wonder how else my name can be spelt . Any ideas? #Taylor #Darji #Taler #India @virendersehwag"

Earlier this month, Sehwag played a prank on Taylor, and referred to him as a 'darji', which in Hindi means 'tailor', and another wordplay around his name.

Kiwis surprisingly won the series opener in Mumbai, by six wickets, then the Indian levelled 1-1 thanks to their win in Pune with an identical margin.

Taylor has been in good nick in this tour. In the two warm-up matches against Pres XI, he hit 34 and 102. He then scored a brilliant 95 in the Mumbai series opener. In the Pune match, he scored 21.

The 33-year-old has played 81 Tests, 192 ODIs and 73 T20Is, scoring 6030, 6602 and 1256 runs respectively. He also has 33 international hundreds.