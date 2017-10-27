India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Team India hits gym in pursuit to become the best — In pics

New Delhi: Ahead of Sunday's ODI series decider against New Zealand in Kanpur, Team India hit the gym on Friday. India leveled the series 1-1 with a six-wicket win on Wednesday in Pune, after the Kiwis won the opener in Mumbai last week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today posted photos of workout featuring skipper Virat Kohli, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, middle-order batsman Manish Pandey and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The post also carried the famous motivational quote by American football legend JJ Watt, "I will sacrifice whatever is necessary to be the best."

Here is the post:

The Indian team is considered as one of the fittest outfits and players go through strict physical training regiment.

Earlier in the day, both the teams arrived in Kanpur.

Upon arrival, players were greeted with flowers and presented shawls.

In 2016, India had famously played New Zealand in their 500th Test match. Then, a special cake was cut commemorating the landmark match.

The Green Park will host its first ever ODI under lights on Sunday.

Lesson learnt after the Pune pitch fiasco, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has beefed up security around the 22-yard strip for the match. UPCA acting secretary Yudhvir Singh said the security officials at the Green Park Stadium have been clearly instructed to not allow anyone into the venue without a valid pass.

The groundsmen too have been strictly instructed not to discuss the nature of the pitch with anyone.