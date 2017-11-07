India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli needs 57 runs to complete 2000 runs in T20Is

New Delhi: Another record awaits for India captain Virat Kohli when the hosts take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Kohli, who turned 29 on Sunday, can become only the second batsman to complete 2000 runs in T20Is. He now has 1943 runs in 50 innings, at an average of 53.97.

If Kohli scores 57 runs today at Greenfield International Stadium, rain permitting, he will join former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum as the second batsman with more 2k runs in the shortest format of the game.

McCullum has 2140 runs from his 70 innings, at an average of 35.66.

In the previous two matches, Kohli has scored 26 not out in Delhi and 65 in Rajkot. India won the series opener in Delhi by 53 runs, but lost the second match by 40 runs.

With the series leveled at 1-1, India need the skipper to score runs and lead from the front. But, just like the preceding Australia series, where the deciding T20I match at Hyderabad was a washout, there are chances that the 'winner takes it all' encounter against the 'Black Caps' could meet the same fate with forecasts of rain.

India are on a roll in recent times but has faced stiff resistance from an enterprising New Zealand, usually known to punch above its weight.