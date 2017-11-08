India vs New Zealand: Aap tension mat lo, Hardik Pandya told Virat Kohli in final over

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya had 19 runs to defend and win India the series with the ball in his hand as he ran in to bowl the final over of the deciding third T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. And the allrounder pulled it off to give India a six-run victory and with it the first ever bilateral T20I series win against the Kiwis.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli explained that it was a planned move to give Pandya the final over.

"68 (to win) was a challenging total. We wanted our best bowlers to bowl first (so that) in the end we had enough runs to defend. We had confidence on Hardik; his off-cutter is very effective. The wicket was damp and the ball was sticking into it. He executed well," Kohli said.

The India captain also revealed the bit of conversation he had with Pandya in the middle of his over.

"Obviously it was important to give him confidence. I tried to go to him after three balls (in the final over), but he said 'mein daal donnga, aap tension mat lo (I will deliver, you don't worry). As a captain, if you get that confidence from a bowler, then you don't have to worry or tell him much."

India's next assignment will also be at home when Sri Lanka visit for a full Test tour beginning with the first Test on November 16.