India vs New Zealand: Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Virat Kohli ahead series opener – See pics

New Delhi: Ahead of Sunday's series opener against New Zealand, Indian cricket team welcomed a special person at the nets on Friday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun was the cynosure of eyes as he bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli and his Indian team-mates at the nets.

Watched by India head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun, 18-year-old Arjun bowled at the nets as soon as the team's training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand began at around 4.15pm IST.

Arjun bowled first to left-handed Shikhar Dhawan and then to Kohli. He also bowled to Ajinkya Rahane and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav among others.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos from the net session:

We are at the Wankhede Stadium and our preparations for the #INDvNZ have begun. pic.twitter.com/DoeBzcCXSc — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2017

Arjun Tendulkar bowled to Indian batsmen at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during their practice session ahead of India-NZ ODI & T20I series pic.twitter.com/7YjuqIJzfw — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

He was also seen interacting with Bharat Arun.

It's not new for Arjun to bowl at the nets as he had done the same to the women's team at the iconic Lords before their ICC World Cup final against England.

Arjun, who was named in a Mumbai U-19 squad for an invitational tournament, is a budding left-handed seamer.

(With PTI inputs)