India vs New Zealand: How India can become No. 2 and make Pakistan No.1 T20 team

New Delhi: Should India go on to sweep the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, Virat Kohli & Co will become the No. 2 side in the ICC T20I Team Rankings; however, India's 2-1 series win will be enough for their archrivals Pakistan to displace the Kiwis from the top spot.

New Zealand are the top-ranked side in the shortest format with 125 points but Pakistan have closed in to within one point after securing a 3-0 win in their series against Sri Lanka that culminated in Lahore on Sunday.



India are placed fifth at 116 points and can at best go to second position with a 3-0 win over New Zealand, which will take them to 122 points. Pakistan will reach the top rank with their tally of 124 points in such a scenario, with New Zealand slipping to 114 points and fifth position. Even a 2-1 series win for India will be enough for Pakistan to move to the top with New Zealand slipping to 121 points.



India vs New Zealand series scenarios:



* India win 3-0 - India 122 points, New Zealand 114 points

* India win 2-1- New Zealand 121 points, India 118 points

* New Zealand win 2-1- New Zealand 126 points, India 115 points

* New Zealand win 3-0 - New Zealand 132 points, India 111 points

(With inputs from ICC Press Release)