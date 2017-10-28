Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
India vs New Zealand: Indian fans troll 'Gulabkumar' ahead of series decider

Moments after Ross Taylor possed former India opener Virender Sehwag with an interesting question, Indian fans took to microblogging sites to troll the Kiwis.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 19:35 PM IST
Comments |
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Moments after Ross Taylor possed former India opener Virender Sehwag with an interesting question, Indian fans took to microblogging sites to troll the Kiwis.

On Friday, Taylor, who became a target of Sehwag's funny tweets, asked Sehwg "how else my name can be spelt" after his name was misspelt 'Taler'.

Kiwis arrived in Kanpur for the ODI series decider against hosts India, and the visitors enjoyed themselves with an outing, playing tenpin.

But the former Kiwi captain was shocked to find his name misspelt in the board, and took to Instagram to seek out Sehwag's help.

He wrote, "Tenpin bowling #Kanpur styles. Started with Taylor, then I was 'Darji' which in Hindi means 'Tailor'... now I am Taler wonder how else my name can be spelt . Any ideas? #Taylor #Darji #Taler #India @virendersehwag".

Earlier this month, Sehwag played a prank on Taylor, and referred to him as a 'darji', which in Hindi means 'tailor', and another wordplay around his name.

But fans have a different take on it and have contributed tweets generously. here are some of the tweets:

Kiwis won the first match in Mumbai, then India levelled the series 1-1 in Pune.

The third and final match will be played on Sunday at Green Park, Kanpur.

