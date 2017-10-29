India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI, Kanpur: NZ opt to field, teams unchanged

Hello and welcome to Zee News's continued live coverage of New Zealand's tour of India as the ODI series reaches its climax with the third and deciding match in Kapur.

PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, C de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

1 p.m. New Zealand win the toss and decide to field. Both teams unchanged.

12:45 p.m. New Zealand have never won a bilateral ODI series in India. So history beckons for them, but getting past India at home is an art not many have mastered.

12:35 p.m. Toss at 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

India would aim to play with the same grit and gumption they displayed in the second match in Pune when they square off against New Zealand in the ODI series-decider on Sunday.

Faced with tremendous pressure after a long time following their loss in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian players showed a lot of character as they put up a near flawless performance in the second game to level the series 1-1.

Captain Virat Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row, when they take the field at the Green Park Stadium, which will be hosting its first ever 50-over game under lights.

"We look forward to challenges. We spoke about bouncing back, and we have bounced back here (in Pune). We would look to play a similar sort of game in Kanpur as well," said Kohli after the six-wicket win over the Kiwis in the second ODI.

Both teams arrived here on Thursday, giving themselves enough time to get used to the cooler conditions in the northern part of India. (PTI)