India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: Indian pacers hurt Kiwis early

New Zealand's tour of India that has reached the MCA Stadium in Pune today for the second ODI of the three-match series that stands 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

2:35 p.m. Kedar Jadhav introduced early by Kohli. A bit of surprise move for the Kiwis who must have been expected Pandya to come on after Bhuvi-Bumrah did so well in the front 10. NZ 46/3 in 13 overs.

2:22 p.m. END OF POWERPLAY. It's India all the way so far on a pitch that was expected to be a belter. NZ are 35/3 in 10 overs and currently in rebuilding mode with Ross Taylor and Tom Latham on the pitch. Remember, they stitched 200 runs together to win the first ODI for the Kiwis.

2:10 p.m. KNUCKLEBALL, AND WICKET! Bhuvneshwar claim his second victim of the match in the form of Colin Munro (10). A straightish delivery that moved in just enough to catch the inside-edge onto the pads and then the stumps. NZ 27/3 in 7 overs.

2 p.m. NZ TWO DOWN! Bumrah removes Kiwi skipper Williamson LBW for 3 (14). Review taken but all parameters pointed towards sticking with the original decision of OUT! NZ 25/2 after 5 overs. Munro is now joined by last-match hero Ross Taylor.

1:48 pm. WICKET! Bhuvneshwar's impeccable line and length snares Guptill (11), who edges it straight to Dhoni, after Munro hit Bhuvi for a six earlier in the over. Skipper Kane Williamson is the new man in. NZ 21/1 after 3 overs.

1:40 p.m. Brisk start by NZ openers, especially Guptill who hit Bumrah for two successive boundaries behind point. Ball coming onto the bat nicely. It seems the pitch will keep its promise of being a belter. NZ 13/0 after 2 overs.

PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwart Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, C de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

TOSS & TEAM UPDATE: Unchanged New Zealand decide to bat first. India bring in Axar Patel for Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand wins the toss. Elects to bat first in the 2nd ODI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AnvsK29LK9 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2017

12: 55 p.m. We are just five minutes away from the toss, but the start to this game hasn't been auspicious. The stadium's pitch curator Pandurang Salgaonkar was caught in a sting operation trying to seel pitch information to reporters in the disguise of bookies. BCCI sprung into action and the curator was suspended

And following clearance from the ICC observer, the pitch was okayed to keep the game on schedule.

12:50 p.m. It's not a situation that Indian cricket fans are used to. A visiting team is leading 1-0 and just a win away from beating India at home. Virat Kohli & Co certainly have a task at hand today to save the series and their reputation of almost unbeatable at home.