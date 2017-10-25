India vs New Zealand: MCA to conduct inquiry into pitch-tampering controversy

Pune: The President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), Abhay Apte, on Wednesday said that the association will conduct a detailed inquiry into Pune curator Pandurang Salgaonlar's claims that he could tamper with the pitch ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

In the sting operation by India Today TV, Salgaonkar is seen and heard speaking about tampering with the pitch to an undercover reporter, who poses as a bookie, while standing on the pitch of the MCA Stadium here last evening.

"I am here just to make one statement because since morning there has been some news which is appearing on the TV on a very disturbing subject, so I have to tell that the MCA, the BCCI and CoA have zero tolerance on such subjects," Apte told reporters ahead of the start of the second India-New Zealand ODI.

"So MCA will be making a detailed inquiry on what has happened or what has appeared on the television but before (that) we (will) have our urgent meeting," he added.

Apte also informed that Salgaonkar has been suspended with immediate effect and MCA has withdrawn his membership as well.

"In the capacity of MCA President, I have taken Mr Salgaonkar under suspension with immediate effect and all his work has been withdrawn, including his basic membership with MCA," the MCA president said.

Salgaonkar is a former Maharashtra pacer, who played a total of 63 first-class games.

Earlier this year as well, Salgaonkar was in the dock when ICC match referee rated Pune's pitch as poor after the end of the first Test between India and Australia.

The match ended on the third day itself with the visiting team defeating India by a margin of 333 runs.