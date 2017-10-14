India vs New Zealand: Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik back for Kiwi ODIs

New Delhi: The MSK Prasad-led Indian selectors on Saturday named a 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Pacer Shardul Thakur and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik have made their way back into the national team. But KL Rahul, who was in the squad for the ODIs against Australia but didn't play a single game, was left out.

The selectors boosted the top order by naming Shikhar Dhawan, who had sought leave for the Australia ODIs to be with his ill wife, in the squad.

And India's celebrated spin twins — R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - continued to be left out as well, as spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel was retained.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand added six players to their squad with Glenn Phillips and Todd Astle in line to make their ODI debut in the three-match series.

Besides Phillips and Astle, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro and George Worker will join the national team after the conclusion of the series between India A and New Zealand A in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The limited-overs series starts on October 22 in Mumbai.

SQUADS

IND ODI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

NZ ODI: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

NZ T20: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.