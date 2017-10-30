India vs New Zealand: Team India's Bhangra picture is a killer pose

New Delhi: India held their nerve to beat New Zealand by six wickets in the series-deciding third ODI in Kanpur on Sunday and then celebrated it in style with team's 'Punjabi munde (boys)' Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan leading the Bhangra pose in a celebration photo the captain posted on Twitter.

India, led by record-breaking centuries from Rohit Sharma and Kohli, managed to keep the visitors six runs away from eclipsing the hosts' 337 in an edge-of-the-seat run-feast enjoyed by the crowd at the Green Park Stadium.

It gave Virat Kohli & Co their seventh straight series win, and the below Bhangra image was the resultant celebratory pose in the dressing room. In Kohli's words, it is "Jatt ji style".

Great team work, amazing win!

Celebrations.. Jatt ji style! pic.twitter.com/hkODublvBX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 29, 2017

Kohli scored his 32nd ODI century and Rohit his 15th in India's big total that enabled the hosts clinch the series 2-1. New Zealand won the first match but India came back strongly in the second to level the series.

With this defeat, New Zealand remained without a single bilateral ODI series win on Indian soil.