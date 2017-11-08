India vs New Zealand: Thinking Bumrah, electric fielding impress coach Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: It looked like India didn't score enough to win the rain-curtailed third T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, but Jasprit Bumrah's death-over skills and electric fielding from the home team sealed the three-match series in their favour, which impressed coach Ravi Shastri no end.

On a damp and sticky wicket, India scored 67/5 in the match that was reduced to eight-overs-a-side affair following heavy rain in late afternoon. But Bumrah produced a two-over spell of 2/9 at a crucial stage to win India the game by six runs.

"Outstanding temperament from Bumrah. He's shown he's got all the tools of the trade. But importantly, what he's shown is that he's a thinking bowler," Shastri said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bumrah got ample support from legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, whose figures of 0/8 in two overs choked the Kiwis from the other end. Plus, all the bowlers received great support in the field as Kohli & Co put bodies on the line to stop every possible run. In the end, NZ fell six runs short at 61/6.

"You'll be lying if you say you aren't tense. Such games can change in the matter of 2-3 balls. Boys saved the best for the last in terms of fielding. There was electricity on the field," Shastri said.

"After we lost a couple of wickets, our aim was to get 65. By no means it's a match-winning score, but if you field well and start well, the pressure is on the opposition," the coach added.